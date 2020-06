June 23 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* PHILIPS RECEIVES FDA PREMARKET APPROVAL FOR ITS HEARTSTART FR3 AND HEARTSTART FRX AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS

* DEVICES HAVE BEEN MARKETED TO DATE UNDER FDA PREMARKET NOTIFICATIONS (510(K)), BUT ARE NOW APPROVED UNDER PMA