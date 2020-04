April 24 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* FDA LIFTS INJUNCTION ON MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTION OF PHILIPS’ DEFIBRILLATOR’S IN THE US

* EMERGENCY CARE AND RESUSCITATION (ECR) BUSINESS IS RESUMING MANUFACTURING AND SHIPPING OF EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR'S FOR US, FOLLOWING NOTIFICATION FROM FDA THAT INJUNCTION PROHIBITING THOSE ACTIVITIES HAS BEEN LIFTED