BRIEF-Philips Successfully Prices Offering Of Notes For EUR 1 Billion

March 25 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* PHILIPS SUCCESSFULLY PRICES OFFERING OF NOTES FOR EUR 1 BILLION

* ISSUE PRICE FOR NOTES DUE 2025 IS 99.550% WITH A COUPON OF 1.375%, RESULTING IN A YIELD OF 1.469%.

* ISSUE PRICE FOR NOTES DUE 2030 IS 99.204% WITH A COUPON OF 2.000%, RESULTING IN A YIELD OF 2.089%

* SETTLEMENT AND ISSUE OF NOTES IS SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 30, 2020

* PRICING OF ITS ISSUE OF EUR 500 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2025 AND EUR 500 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2030

* NET PROCEEDS WILL FURTHER ENHANCE COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY POSITION IN VIEW OF POSSIBLE CONTINUED IMPACT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)