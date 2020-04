BRIEF-Philips Teams With University Of Kentucky's UK HealthCare

April 15 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS TEAMS WITH UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY’S UK HEALTHCARE TO POWER STATE’S ONLY EICU CLINICAL COMMAND CENTER

* KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV - APPLICATION OF VIRTUAL MONITORING WILL HELP AID UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY (UK) HEALTHCARE’S TEAMS IN CARE PROVISION FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS

* KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV - ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTER LEVERAGES PHILIPS TELE-ICU TECHNOLOGY TO ENHANCE CLINICIAN EXPERIENCE AND HELP IMPROVE OUTCOMES FOR ICU PATIENTS IN KENTUCKY