May 7 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* SOLE PURPOSE OF EGM IS SUBMIT TO PHILIPS’ SHAREHOLDERS REVISED PROPOSAL, AS ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 20, 2020, TO DECLARE A DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 0.85 PER COMMON SHARE AGAINST NET INCOME FOR 2019, IN SHARES ONLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)