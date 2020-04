BRIEF-Philips To Increase Hospital Ventilator Production To 4,000 Units/Week By Q3 2020

April 14 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS DETAILS PLANS TO INCREASE ITS HOSPITAL VENTILATOR PRODUCTION TO 4,000 UNITS/WEEK BY Q3 2020, AND INTRODUCES ITS NEW PHILIPS RESPIRONICS E30 VENTILATOR WITH AN IMMEDIATE PRODUCTION OF 15,000 UNITS/WEEK

* INTRODUCES THE PHILIPS RESPIRONICS E30 VENTILATOR, A VERSATILE AND EASY-TO-USE VENTILATOR TO TREAT PATIENTS WITH RESPIRATORY INSUFFICIENCY, DESIGNED FOR LARGE SCALE PRODUCTION

* TO DOUBLE PRODUCTION OF ITS HOSPITAL VENTILATORS BY MAY 2020 AND ACHIEVE A FOUR-FOLD INCREASE BY Q3 OF 2020

* CONTINUES TO WORK WITH ITS GLOBAL SUPPLIERS TO ENSURE A SUFFICIENT AND UNINTERRUPTED SUPPLY OF COMPONENTS

* FDA AUTHORIZED PHILIPS RESPIRONICS E30 VENTILATOR FOR USE IN US DURING COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY THROUGH ITS EUA PROCESS ON APRIL 8, 2020

* TO FACILITATE PRODUCTION EXPANSION ACROSS ITS THREE VENTILATOR MANUFACTURING SITES IN US, IS INVESTING SEVERAL TENS OF MILLIONS IN ADDITIONAL TOOLS AND MOLDS, FINAL ASSEMBLY LINES AND TEST FACILITIES

* IS HIRING EXTRA MANUFACTURING EMPLOYEES AND CHANGING TO 24/7 SHIFTS