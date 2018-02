Feb 9 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting Nv:

* KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV SAYS PHILIPS TO INVEST IN DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER OF EXCELLENCE AND GLOBAL CUSTOMER AND SERVICE TRAINING HUB IN CLEVELAND

* KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV SAYS INVESTMENT PART OF COMPANY'S COMMITMENT TO INNOVATION WITH AN ANNUAL $600 MILLION RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SPEND IN NORTH AMERICA