July 6 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS ANNOUNCES EXCHANGE RATIO FOR 2019 DIVIDEND

* EXCHANGE RATIO IS 1 NEW COMMON SHARE FOR EVERY 49.2971 EXISTING COMMON SHARES

* PHILIPS WILL ISSUE A TOTAL NUMBER OF 18,080,198 NEW COMMON SHARES

* UPON PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND, TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 182,210,600.20, REPRESENTING 911,053,001 COMMON SHARES

* AFTER DEDUCTION OF TREASURY SHARES, TOTAL NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES WILL BE 909,395,209 SHARES