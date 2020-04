BRIEF-Philips, U.S. Government Collaborate In Ventilator Production

April 8 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* PHILIPS AND THE U.S. GOVERNMENT COLLABORATE IN VENTILATOR PRODUCTION RAMP UP TO COMBAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PHILIPS PLANS TO DOUBLE PRODUCTION BY MAY 2020 AND ACHIEVE A FOUR-FOLD INCREASE BY Q3 OF 2020