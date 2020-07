July 8 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS SELECTS PHILIPS TO CREATE WORLD’S LARGEST TELE-CRITICAL CARE SYSTEM, FURTHER INTEGRATING TELE-HEALTH AND DELIVERING QUALITY CARE FOR VETERANS

* TEN-YEAR CONTRACT TO PHILIPS TO EXPAND VA’S TELE-CRITICAL CARE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)