Dec 11 (Reuters) - Phillips 66:

* PHILLIPS 66 AND ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCE OPEN SEASON FOR WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SYSTEM

* PHILLIPS 66 - GRAY OAK PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN INITIAL THROUGHPUT CAPACITY OF 385,000 BPD

* PHILLIPS 66 - PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ANTICIPATED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019