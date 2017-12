Dec 8 (Reuters) - Phillips 66:

* PHILLIPS 66 ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM

* 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.3 BILLION, WHICH INCLUDES $1.4 BILLION OF GROWTH CAPITAL AND $0.9 BILLION OF SUSTAINING CAPITAL

* SAYS LONG-TERM, CONTINUES TO TARGET RE-INVESTING 60 PERCENT OF ITS CASH FLOW BACK INTO BUSINESS & RETURNING 40 PERCENT TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS