BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners announces private placement of $750 mln series A perpetual convertible preferred units and $300 million common units

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP

* Phillips 66 Partners announces private placement of $750 million series A perpetual convertible preferred units and $300 million common units

* Phillips 66 Partners - ‍ entered deal to sell $750 million of newly issued series a perpetual convertible preferred units at price of $54.27/preferred unit​

* Phillips 66 Partners LP - ‍ has entered into an agreement to sell 6.3 million common units at $47.59 per common unit in a private placement​

* Phillips 66 Partners - to use proceeds from offering to fund acquisition of 25 percent interest in each of Dakota Access,Energy Transfer Crude Oil Company

* Phillips 66 Partners - to also use proceeds from offering to fund acquisition of a 100 percent interest in Merey Sweeny, L.P