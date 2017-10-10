FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners prices $650 million senior notes offering
October 10, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners prices $650 million senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners Lp

* Phillips 66 Partners prices $650 million senior notes offering

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - ‍ priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75 percent unsecured senior notes due 2028

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - priced $150 million aggregate principal amount of 4.68 percent unsecured senior notes due 2045 in underwritten public offering​

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - ‍2028 notes offered at price to public of 99.620 percent of PAR, new 2045 notes offered at price to public of 100.024 percent of PAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

