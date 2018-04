BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners To Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System

April 24 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP:

* PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SYSTEM, HOLD SECOND OPEN SEASON

* PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP - PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

* PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS - RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM

* PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP - GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018

* PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP - GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PERCENT BY CO AND 25 PERCENT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM