BRIEF-Phillips 66 Reports Q1 Earnings $1.07 Per Share

April 27 (Reuters) - Phillips 66:

* REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS OF $524 MILLION OR $1.07 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.89 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* MIDSTREAM FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME WAS $233 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $139 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* CHEMICALS’ FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME WAS $232 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $27 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

* REFINING FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME WAS $91 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $371 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* REFINING ADJUSTED NET INCOME WAS $89 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED WITH $358 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER