BRIEF-Phillips 66 reports Q3 earnings per share $1.60
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 11:30 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Phillips 66 reports Q3 earnings per share $1.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Phillips 66

* Phillips 66 reports third-quarter earnings of $823 million or $1.60 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $1.60

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.66

* Further reducing 2017 capital guidance​

* Midstream’s third-quarter earnings were $85 million, compared with $59 million in q2 of 2017​

* Capital expenditures and investments for 2017 are expected to be approximately $2 billion​

* Chemicals’ third-quarter earnings were $121 million, compared with $196 million in q2 of 2017​

* Capital expenditures and investments for 2018 are expected to be between $2 billion and $3 billion​

* Phillips 66 says ‍refining’s third-quarter earnings were $550 million, compared with $224 million in q2 of 2017

* Phillips 66 says ‍announced new $3 billion share repurchase program​ in qtr ​

* Phillips 66 says the $3 billion share repurchase program was announced earlier in october Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
