April 28 (Reuters) -

* PHILOGEN ANNOUNCES OPTION EXERCISE BY JANSSEN

* PHILOGEN: JANSSEN BIOTECH, PART OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON, EXERCISED OPTION THROUGH PARTIES’ DRUG DISCOVERY COLLABORATION TO IDENTIFY NEW SMALL MOLECULE-BASED THERAPEUTICS UTILIZING ITS PHILOCHEM UNIT’S TECHNOLOGIES

* PHILOGEN DOES NOT RELEASE FINANCIAL DETAILS OF AGREEMENT