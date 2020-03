March 18 (Reuters) - PhilWeb Corp:

* PHILWEB CORP- ALL PAGCOR E-GAMES STATIONS AND PAGCOR E-BINGO STATIONS HAVE TEMPORARILY CEASED OPERATIONS

* PHILWEB CORP - CLOSED OFFICES FROM 16 MARCH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE AS PREVENTIVE MEASURE TO REDUCE IMPACT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: