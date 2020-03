March 10 (Reuters) -

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS AND HELMHOLTZ ZENTRUM MÜNCHEN ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION AND OPTION AGREEMENT WITH MEDIGENE

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - MEDIGENE WILL CONTRIBUTE EXPERTISE REGARDING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AS WELL AS PROPRIETARY RESEARCH MATERIAL

* PHIO - MEDIGENE HAS OPTION TO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CLINICAL AND/OR COMMERCIAL EXPLOITATION OF POTENTIAL IMMUNE CELL ENHANCERS AGAINST FEE PAYMENTS