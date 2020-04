April 2 (Reuters) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS - ON MARCH 31, ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS - SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO OFFERING, SALE OF 1.7 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001/SHARE AT PURCHASE PRICE OF $2.21/SHARE Source text: (here) Further company coverage: