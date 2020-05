May 12 (Reuters) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.33

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS CASH WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CURRENTLY PLANNED OPERATIONS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: