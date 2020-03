BRIEF-Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports Year End 2019 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

March 26 (Reuters) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPANY HAD CASH OF $6.9 MILLION

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS ITS CASH WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CURRENTLY PLANNED OPERATIONS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS THAT PH-762 CAN BE READY TO ENTER THE CLINIC WITH A PARTNER IN ACT THERAPY IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2020

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS THAT PH-762 CAN BE READY FOR DIRECT THERAPEUTIC USE TOWARDS TME THROUGH INTRA-TUMORAL INJECTION IN 2021

* PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $4.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: