May 19 (Reuters) - Phlow Corporation:

* PHLOW CORPORATION AWARDED $354 MILLION HHS/ASPR/BARDA CONTRACT TO MANUFACTURE ESSENTIAL MEDICINES IN SHORTAGE

* PHLOW SAYS TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE AWARDED TO PHLOW IS UP TO $812 MILLION

* PHLOW - TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE INCLUDES 4-YEAR BASE AWARD WITH ADDITIONAL $458 MILLION INCLUDED AS POTENTIAL OPTIONS FOR LONG-TERM SUSTAINABILITY