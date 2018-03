March 27 (Reuters) - POLSKI HOLDING NIERUCHOMOSCI SA:

* DISMISSES MACIEJ JANKIEWICZ FROM CEO POST

* DELEGATES CHAIRWOMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, IZABELA FELCZAK-POTURNICKA, TO ACT TEMPORARILY AS CO’S CEO TILL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)