May 7 (Reuters) - Phoenitron Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS A NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY OF APPROXIMATELY HKD8.4 MILLION FOR QUARTER

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO REDUCTION OF PROFIT FOR OVERSEAS SIM CARD SEGMENT YEAR-ON-YEAR BASIS BY ABOUT HKD2.9 MILLION