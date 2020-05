May 21 (Reuters) - Phoenix Global Resources PLC:

* PHOENIX GLOBAL RES - BOARD CHANGES

* PHOENIX GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC - KEVIN DENNEHY TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PHOENIX GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC - CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO SALARY REDUCTIONS OF BETWEEN 30% AND 50%