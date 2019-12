BRIEF-Phoenix Group Announces Proposed Acquisition Of ReAssure For 3.2 Bln Stg

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings PLC:

* PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF REASSURE GROUP PLC

* PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR £3.2 BILLION

* PHOENIX - SEES DEAL TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL CASH FLOWS OF ABOUT £7.0 BILLION OVER TIME

* PHOENIX GROUP - COST & CAPITAL SYNERGIES OF £800 MILLION EXPECTED BY LEVERAGING PHOENIX’S HIGHLY EFFICIENT OPERATING MODEL

* PHOENIX- CONSIDERATION OF £3.2 BILLION WILL BE FINANCED VIA CASH CONSIDERATION OF £1.2 BILLION FUNDED VIA COMBINATION OF DEBT FACILITIES & OWN CASH RESOURCES

* PHOENIX GROUP - CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ISSUANCE TO SWISS RE OF SHARES IN PHOENIX WITH A VALUE OF £2.0 BILLION

* PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - ACQUISITION TO ADD £84 BILLION OF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION AND ABOUT 4.1 MILLION POLICIES