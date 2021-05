BRIEF-Phoenix Group Confirms That It Is Now In Advanced Discussions In Respect Of A Potential Sale Of Its European Businesses

May 17 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings PLC:

* PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC SAYS STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION

* PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC SAYS A SALE OF THE EUROPEAN BUSINESSES WILL ONLY BE CONSIDERED IF IT MAXIMISES VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

* PHOENIX - CONFIRMS THAT IT IS NOW IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS IN RESPECT OF A POTENTIAL SALE OF ITS EUROPEAN BUSINESSES

* PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC SAYS DISCUSSIONS ARE ON-GOING ON THE SALE AND THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY TRANSACTION WILL BE AGREED