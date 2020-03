BRIEF-Phoenix Group Posts FY Operating Profit Of 810 Mln Stg

March 9 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings PLC:

* PHOENIX GROUP HLDGS - 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 810 MILLION STG VERSUS 708 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* PHOENIX - ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF £248 BILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 (£226 BILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018)

* PHOENIX - SOLVENCY II SURPLUS OF £3.1 BILLION AS AT 31 DEC 2019 (£3.2 BILLION(5) AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018)

* PHOENIX - 2020 CASH GENERATION TARGET OF £800 - £900 MILLION.

* PHOENIX - 5 YEAR CASH GENERATION TARGET (2019 - 2023) INCREASED BY £0.1 BILLION TO £3.9 BILLION FOR NEW BUSINESS WRITTEN DURING 2019

* PHOENIX - LONG-TERM CASH GENERATION GUIDANCE REMAINS AT £12 BILLION AFTER 2019 CASH REMITTANCE OF £707 MILLION

* PHOENIX - PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 23.4P PER SHARE

* PHOENIX - ANDY BRIGGS TO BE CLIVE BANNISTER’S SUCCESSOR AS CEO

* PHOENIX - FINANCE DIRECTOR AND CEO CLIVE BANNISTER WILL TAKE LEAVE OF PHOENIX IN 2020