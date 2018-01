Jan 30 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings:

* WITH EFFECT FROM 31 JANUARY 2018 CENTRAL MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL, AND HEAD OFFICE, OF PGH WILL MOVE FROM JERSEY TO UNITED KINGDOM

* PGH WILL BE RESIDENT IN UNITED KINGDOM FOR TAX PURPOSES FROM JAN. 31

* CHANGE IN TAX RESIDENCY IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT PGH SHAREHOLDERS, OTHER THAN UK STAMP DUTY RESERVE TAX