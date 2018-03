BRIEF-Phoenix Group Says In Talks On First Bulk Purchase Annuity Deal

March 15 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings:

* FY ‍£653 MILLION OF CASH GENERATION 2 (2016: £486 MILLION)​

* ‍SOLVENCY II SURPLUS OF £1.8 BILLION 3 AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 (£1.1 BILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)​

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 25.1P PER SHARE, A 5% INCREASE ON 2016 FINAL DIVIDEND

* ‍SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL COVERAGE RATIO OF 164% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 (139% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)​

* INTEGRATION OF AXA WEALTH AND ABBEY LIFE BUSINESSES IS SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE, AHEAD OF PLAN

* FY ‍GROUP OPERATING PROFIT OF £368 MILLION (2016: £351 MILLION)​

* COMBINED COST SAVINGS OF £27 MILLION PER ANNUM DELIVERED AGAINST A TARGET OF £17 MILLION PER ANNUM

* ‍NEW LONG-TERM CASH GENERATION TARGET FOR 2018 - 2022 OF £2.5 BILLION​

* IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS ON FIRST BULK PURCHASE ANNUITY TRANSACTION

* DECISION OF UK TO LEAVE EUROPEAN UNION (‘BREXIT’) IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING GROUP

* PHOENIX MAY BE AFFECTED BY INDIRECT IMPACT ON INVESTMENT MARKETS FROM ONGOING BREXIT NEGOTIATIONS DURING 2018

* PROPOSED SLA ACQUISITION INCLUDES BRANCH OPERATIONS IN IRELAND AND GERMANY WHICH WE EXPECT WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO AN IRISH SUBSIDIARY

* ESTIMATES THAT MARKET OPPORTUNITY IS APPROXIMATELY £380 BILLION IN TERMS OF ASSETS HELD WITHIN UK CLOSED LIFE FUNDS