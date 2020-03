March 9 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings PLC:

* PHOENIX GROUP HLDGS - DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* PHOENIX - JIM MCCONVILLE, GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR AND GROUP DIRECTOR SCOTLAND, WILL BE STANDING DOWN

* PHOENIX - MCCONVILLE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY RAKESH THAKRAR, CURRENT DEPUTY GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR