Feb 7 (Reuters) - Phoenix Investment Company Ltd:

* GROUP REVENUE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED DEC.31 AT 3.74 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.36 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED DEC.31 AT 315.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 302.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO