Sept 21 (Reuters) - Phoenix Investment Company Ltd :

* Fy ended june 30 2017,group revenue at 6.41 billion rupees versus 5.52 billion rupees

* Fy ended june 30 2017,group profit before tax at 511.4 million rupees versus 428.7 million rupees, year ago