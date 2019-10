BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano 9-Month Net Sales At EUR 496.4 Mln

Oct 29 (Reuters) - PHOENIX MECANO AG:

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED GROSS SALES ROSE BY 0.7% FROM EUR 497.3 MILLION TO EUR 500.7 MILLION

* 9-MONTH NET SALES TOTALLED EUR 496.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 493.1 MILLION)

* 9-MONTH INCOMING ORDERS INCREASED BY 0.6% FROM EUR 499.8 MILLION TO EUR 502.6 MILLION

* 9-MONTH OPERATING RESULT FELL BY 26.4% FROM EUR 41.0 MILLION TO EUR 30.2 MILLION

* 9-MONTH RESULT OF PERIOD AFTER TAXES WAS EUR 16.3 MILLION, DOWN 45.4% ON PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 29.8 MILLION)

* EXPECT FULL-YEAR OPERATING RESULT FOR 2019 TO LIE WITHIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TARGET RANGE OF EUR 33-40 MILLION. Source text: bit.ly/2PysUbM Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)