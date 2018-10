Oct 30 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG:

* 9 MONTHS CONSOLIDATED GROSS SALES ROSE BY 4.6% FROM EUR475.2 MILLION TO EUR497.3 MILLION.

* 9 MONTHS NET SALES TOTALLED EUR493.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR470.8 MILLION)

* 9 MONTHS INCOMING ORDERS INCREASED BY 6.7% FROM EUR468.4 MILLION TO EUR499.8 MILLION

* STILL SEES 2018 OPERATING RESULT WITHIN TARGET RANGE OF EUR40-46 MILLION INDICATED AT START OF YEAR