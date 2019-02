BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano FY Gross Sales Up At EUR 650.8 Million

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG:

* FY PROVISIONAL CONSOLIDATED GROSS SALES INCREASED FROM EUR 627.6 MILLION TO EUR 650.8 MILLION

* FY INCOMING ORDERS ROSE FROM EUR 642.3 MILLION TO EUR 659.4 MILLION (UP 2.7%)

* IT WOULD SEEM PRUDENT NOT TO MAKE SPECIFIC PREDICTIONS ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR 2019 UNTIL AFTER Q1

* MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS BELIEVE THAT OUTLOOK FOR GROUP IS EXCELLENT AND WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE THEIR FORWARD-LOOKING STRATEGY

* FIGURES INDICATE A FY RESULT OF AROUND EUR 32 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)