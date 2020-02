BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano FY Operating Result Down At EUR 23 Million

Feb 18 (Reuters) - PHOENIX MECANO AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED GROSS SALES INCREASED FROM EUR 650.8 MILLION TO EUR 680.0 MILLION (UP 4.5%)

* FY UNAUDITED NET SALES GREW FROM EUR 645.0 MILLION TO EUR 674.0 MILLION (UP 4.5%)

* FY INCOMING ORDERS ROSE FROM EUR 659.4 MILLION TO EUR 691.6 MILLION (UP 4.9%)

* MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL THEREFORE REFRAIN FROM MAKING SPECIFIC PREDICTIONS ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR 2020 UNTIL A LATER DATE

* 2019 OPERATING RESULT INCLUDING ONE-OFF ITEMS WAS DOWN BY 55% FROM EUR 51.3 MILLION TO AROUND EUR 23 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)