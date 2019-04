BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano FY Result Up At EUR 32.3 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - PHOENIX MECANO AG:

* Q1 RESULT WAS EUR 6.9 MILLION, DOWN 26.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* CONSOLIDATED GROSS SALES INCREASED BY 3.7% IN 2018, FROM EUR 627.6 MILLION TO EUR 650.8 MILLION

* FY OPERATING RESULT INCREASED BY 49.2% FROM EUR 30.7 MILLION TO EUR 45.8 MILLION

* FY RESULT OF PERIOD INCREASED BY 47.1% FROM EUR 21.9 MILLION TO EUR 32.3 MILLION

* WILL PROPOSE INCREASE IN DIVIDEND FROM CHF 16 TO CHF 17 PER SHARE

* FOR 2019 CO CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES AN OPERATING RESULT SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE (EXCLUDING ONE-OFF ITEMS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)