BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano H1 Result After Taxes At EUR 19.2 Mln

Aug 16 (Reuters) - PHOENIX MECANO AG:

* CONSOLIDATED GROSS SALES ROSE BY 5.4% IN FIRST HALF OF 2018, FROM EUR 322.0 MILLION TO EUR 339.3 MILLION

* H1 NET SALES TOTALLED EUR 336.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 319.0 MILLION)

* H1 INCOMING ORDERS ROSE BY 10.2% FROM EUR 317.4 MILLION TO EUR 349.9 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING RESULT INCREASED BY 34.5% FROM EUR 21.0 MILLION TO EUR 28.3 MILLION

* H1 RESULT OF PERIOD AFTER TAXES WAS EUR 19.2 MILLION, UP 34.1% ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* EXPECT GROUP AS A WHOLE TO ACHIEVE CONTINUED SALES GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* SALES GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 COULD BE LESS STRONG THAN IN H1

* ANTICIPATES A 2018 OPERATING RESULT WITHIN TARGET RANGE OF EUR 40-46 MILLION