BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano H1 Result After Taxes Down At 11.6 Million Francs

Aug 15 (Reuters) - PHOENIX MECANO AG:

* CONSOLIDATED GROSS SALES FELL BY 3.7% IN FIRST HALF OF 2019, FROM EUR 339.3 MILLION TO EUR 326.8 MILLION

* H1 NET SALES TOTALLED EUR 323.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 336.4 MILLION)

* H1 INCOMING ORDERS DECREASED BY 6.8% FROM EUR 349.9 MILLION TO EUR 326.3 MILLION

* H1 RESULT OF PERIOD AFTER TAXES WAS EUR 11.6 MILLION, DOWN 43.6% ON PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 20.5 MILLION).

* EXPECT FULL-YEAR OPERATING RESULT FOR 2019 TO BE BELOW THAT OF PREVIOUS YEAR, IN RANGE OF EUR 33-40 MILLION