BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano H1 result up 4.7 pct at 14.3 million euros

Aug 15 (Reuters) - PHOENIX MECANO AG:

* ‍GROSS SALES ROSE BY 10.1% IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, FROM EUR 292.4 MILLION TO EUR 322.0 MILLION​

* H1 ‍NET SALES TOTALLED EUR 319.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 289.7 MILLION)​

* H1 ‍RESULT OF PERIOD AFTER TAXES WAS EUR 14.3 MILLION, UP 4.7% ON PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 13.7 MILLION)​

* ‍EXPECT FURTHER SALES PROGRESS FOR GROUP AS A WHOLE IN SECOND HALF OF 2017

* ‍STILL EXPECTS AN OPERATING RESULT IN TARGET RANGE OF EUR 36-40 MILLION IN 2017​