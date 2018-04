BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano Q1 Operating Result Up At EUR 13.8 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - PHOENIX MECANO AG:

* FY GROSS SALES INCREASED FROM EUR583.2 MILLION TO EUR627.6 MILLION (UP 7.6%)

* FY OPERATING RESULT ROSE BY 13.1% FROM EUR35.2 MILLION TO EUR39.7 MILLION

* GROSS SALES IN Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR169.7 MILLION

* Q1 INCOMING ORDERS WERE UP BY 11.6% COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR, AT EUR181.2 MILLION

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT GREW BY A DISPROPORTIONATELY HIGH 20.3% TO EUR13.8 MILLION

* SEES GROWTH IN SALES AND OPERATING RESULT IN 2018

* SEES EUR40-46 MILLION AS OUR TARGET RANGE FOR EBIT THIS YEAR

* INCREASE IN DIVIDEND FROM CHF 15 TO CHF 16 PER SHARE