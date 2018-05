May 3 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG:

* STREAMLINES ELCOM/EMS PRODUCT RANGE: SALE OF SHARES IN WIJDEVEN INDUCTIVE SOLUTIONS BV

* TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN ACCOUNTING PROFIT IN LOW SINGLE-DIGIT MILLIONS

* TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN ACCOUNTING PROFIT IN LOW SINGLE-DIGIT MILLIONS

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE