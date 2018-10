Oct 22 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG:

* TO STRENGTHEN MECHANICAL COMPONENTS DIVISION WITH ACQUISITION IN ASIA

* PLANS TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA-BASED MEI HUI MACHINERY CO., LTD.

* INTENDS TO ACQUIRE 80%

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE