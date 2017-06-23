FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
June 23, 2017

BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice

June 23 (Reuters) - Phoenix New Media Ltd

* Phoenix new media announces receipt of sapprft notice

* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation

* Phoenix new media-notice requires co to suspend its ifeng video and audio services due to lack of internet audio-visual program transmission license

* Phoenix new media - notice also requires co to suspend ifeng video and audio services due to certain commentary programs violates government regulations

* Phoenix new media ltd - company believes that daily operation of phoenix new media will not be impacted by the process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

