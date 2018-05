May 14 (Reuters) - Phoenix New Media Ltd:

* PHOENIX NEW MEDIA REPORTS UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE RMB 284.4 MILLION (US$45.3 MILLION) , DOWN 3.4 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB 0.10

* SEES Q2 2018 TOTAL REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN RMB 361.4 MILLION AND RMB 376.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: