March 12 (Reuters) - Phoenix New Media Ltd:

* PHOENIX NEW MEDIA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12.1 PERCENT TO RMB 461.8 MILLION

* ‍BASED ON ASC 606, FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS ITS TOTAL REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN RMB272.3 MILLION AND RMB287.3 MILLION​

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)