March 16 (Reuters) - Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc :

* PHOENIX PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES INC - NOT EXPECTING DISRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAIN DUE TO COVID-19

* PHOENIX PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES INC- IN CO’S B2B SEGMENT, MARINE AND COMMERCIAL ROAD TRANSPORT AS WELL AS AVIATION MAY BE AFFECTED

* PHOENIX PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES INC - 2020 SALES MAY SLOW DOWN AS WE ANTICIPATE LESS ACTIVITY, WHICH COULD POTENTIALLY IMPACT RETAIL BUSINESS